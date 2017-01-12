Effie Dorn - Greenwood

Effie Dorn - Greenwood

Effie Mae Nance Dorn, 97, resident of 216 Deadfall Road East, widow of James Archie "J.A." Dorn, died Monday, January 9, 2017 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in the Callison community of Greenwood County, May 27, 1919, she was a daughter of the late T.P. "Trapp" and Amy Gaskin Nance.

