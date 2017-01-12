Dr. Franklin Young, Jr - Ninety Six
Franklin Alden Young, Jr., Ph.D., 78, resident of 122 S. Cambridge St., husband of Carolyn Herron Young, died Saturday, January, 15, 2017 at Wesley Commons in Greenwood. Born in Harrisburg, PA, March 14, 1938, he was a son of the late Franklin A. Young, Sr. and Elizabeth Catterton Young.
