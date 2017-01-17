Customer Service Representative | Gre...

Customer Service Representative | Greenwood, SC

16 hrs ago

Are you looking for a Customer Service position with an expanding and innovative company? Do you find joy in helping others, problem solving, providing resolutions, and an interest in joining a team of world class Customer Specialists? If so, we want to hear from you! This full-time position is located in at our location in Greenwood, SC at the Greenwood Cross Creek Mall. We have a strict no-miss attendance policy for the 8-10-week training period .

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Greenwood, SC

