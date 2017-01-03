Bob McCord - Greenwood

John Robert "Bob" McCord, 92, resident of 322 McCord Road, widower of Mary Neal Weimer McCord, died January 8, 2017, at his home. Born April 1, 1924, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Frank Thomas and Shadie Kate Lanford McCord.

