Bar fight leads to parking lot shooting

Bar fight leads to parking lot shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: GwdToday.com

Greenwood City Police arrest a man in connection with the parking lot shooting that occurred on Dec 17, 2016 at the South Main Bar and Grill. Demarcus Kenywell Barr, 27 was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11) Jan 11 UsedbyMcCallum 2
News Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show Oct '16 Sandra Johnston 1
News Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Autopsy: Intruder was shot twice (Jan '08) Jul '16 dawn 5
eddie hodges (Apr '16) Apr '16 grun123 1
News Upstate woman charged in multimillion dollar in... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Knock off purse s... 1
News Sumter County Election Office Prepares for Prim... (Feb '16) Feb '16 KAREN 2
See all Greenwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwood Forum Now

Greenwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

Greenwood, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,443 • Total comments across all topics: 277,904,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC