Bar fight leads to parking lot shooting
Greenwood City Police arrest a man in connection with the parking lot shooting that occurred on Dec 17, 2016 at the South Main Bar and Grill. Demarcus Kenywell Barr, 27 was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11)
|Jan 11
|UsedbyMcCallum
|2
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
|Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Autopsy: Intruder was shot twice (Jan '08)
|Jul '16
|dawn
|5
|eddie hodges (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|grun123
|1
|Upstate woman charged in multimillion dollar in... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Knock off purse s...
|1
|Sumter County Election Office Prepares for Prim... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greenwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC