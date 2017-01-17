Ascend expanding operations, adding 20 new jobs at Greenwood plant
Ascend Performance Materials will expand its Greenwood County plant operations and create 20 new jobs, according to Gov. Nikki Haley's office. The company plans to invest $3.8 million in its plant on Highway 246 in Greenville to increase polymer production.
