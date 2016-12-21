'Tommy Claus' Continues Tradition of Giving Away Guitars

Every Christmas, Lander University Physical Plant employee Tommy Tumblin, better known as "Tommy Claus," gives away one or more guitars to Lander music students to go along with the thousands of toys that he gives away to Greenwood area children. Receiving guitars this year were Brittany Gionakis, left, of Catawba, and Kimberly Bunnell, right, of Donalds, pictured with Tumblin.

