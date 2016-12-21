'Tommy Claus' Continues Tradition of Giving Away Guitars
Every Christmas, Lander University Physical Plant employee Tommy Tumblin, better known as "Tommy Claus," gives away one or more guitars to Lander music students to go along with the thousands of toys that he gives away to Greenwood area children. Receiving guitars this year were Brittany Gionakis, left, of Catawba, and Kimberly Bunnell, right, of Donalds, pictured with Tumblin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
|Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Autopsy: Intruder was shot twice (Jan '08)
|Jul '16
|dawn
|5
|eddie hodges (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|grun123
|1
|Upstate woman charged in multimillion dollar in... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Knock off purse s...
|1
|Sumter County Election Office Prepares for Prim... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|2
|Sally Bourne - Greenwood (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC