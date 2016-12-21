this story a-o

Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo announced Thursday that a Laurens County heroin dealer whose product was linked to numerous overdoses in early 2015 was sentenced to 25 years in prison following a two-day trial. A Laurens County jury deliberated for less than 20 minutes before finding Terrance Edward Stewart, 39, guilty of trafficking heroin, distribution of heroin and possession of oxycodone.

