this story a-o
Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo announced Thursday that a Laurens County heroin dealer whose product was linked to numerous overdoses in early 2015 was sentenced to 25 years in prison following a two-day trial. A Laurens County jury deliberated for less than 20 minutes before finding Terrance Edward Stewart, 39, guilty of trafficking heroin, distribution of heroin and possession of oxycodone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
|Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Autopsy: Intruder was shot twice (Jan '08)
|Jul '16
|dawn
|5
|eddie hodges (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|grun123
|1
|Upstate woman charged in multimillion dollar in... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Knock off purse s...
|1
|Sumter County Election Office Prepares for Prim... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|2
|Sally Bourne - Greenwood (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC