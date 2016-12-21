this story a-o
Pictured top left to right: Andy Hartung, Phillip Bell, Laine Orcutt. Bottom l to r: Lynn Turner, Robbie Sanders and Travis Dover The Self Regional Healthcare Foundation announces the appointment of Philip Bell, Travis Dover, Andrew Hartung, Ph.D, Laine Orcutt, Robert "Robbie" Sanders and Lynn Turner to the Board of Trustees of Self Regional Healthcare Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Self Regional Healthcare.
