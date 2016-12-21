this story a-o
Pictured from left: Lynn Turner, County Bank; John Davidson, Capsugel; Hanna Dover, Mid Winter Ball Chair; Beth Davidson, Mid Winter Ball Silent Auction Chair; Stephen Davis, Davis & Floyd; David Tompkins, Countybank; Walter Todd, Greenwood Capital; John Wiseman, Greenwood Capital; Travis Dover, Capsugel; Johnny Uldrick, Uldrick Builders; Amanda Breeden, Mid Winter Ball Co-Chair and chair of the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation's Annual Support Committee; Ken Coffey, Executive Director, Self Regional Healthcare Foundation; and Courtney Furman, Chairman, Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Board of Trustees Greenwood Capital and Countybank, leading financial institutions in Greenwood, are returning as the presenting sponsors of the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Mid-Winter Ball, February 25th, 2017 at the Little River Multicultural Complex.
