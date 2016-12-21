this story a-o
Greenwood City Police is asking for your help locating Rhonda Gail Kelley, 45 described as 5'6' tall, 105lbs with blue eyes and light brown hair. Kelley was last seen on November 23 in the area of Gage Street and Tanyard Ave in Greenwood SC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
|Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Autopsy: Intruder was shot twice (Jan '08)
|Jul '16
|dawn
|5
|eddie hodges (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|grun123
|1
|Upstate woman charged in multimillion dollar in... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Knock off purse s...
|1
|Sumter County Election Office Prepares for Prim... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|2
|Sally Bourne - Greenwood (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC