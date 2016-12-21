Senate bills address Heritage Act, To...

Senate bills address Heritage Act, Townville shooting, race relations

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Post and Courier

A Columbia senator is making another attempt at loosening the requirements for towns, colleges and local governments to unilaterally remove Confederate monuments and symbols controlled under the state's 2000 Heritage Act. It wasn't the only controversial measure lawmakers rushed to get in on the official opening day for legislation to be submitted for the 2017 session that begins Jan. 10. Bills targeting so-called revenge porn, drones and term-limits were also in the leading batch tossed into the proverbial hopper.

