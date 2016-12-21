Mike Dawkins - Greenwood

Michael "Mike" Rollis Dawkins, 78, resident of Belle Meade, husband of Judith "Judy" Brown Dawkins, died Friday, December 9, 2016 at Hospice House. Born in Laurens County, September 18, 1938, he was son of the late William Lewis and Mattie Lila Garrett Dawkins.

