Mike Burroughs - Hodges
Thomas Michael "Mike" Burroughs, 60, of 3514 Highway 246 North, Hodges, died Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Fairfax, VA, he was the son of Peggy Thompson Burroughs and the late Thomas Burroughs.
