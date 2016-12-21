Latrelle Knight - Greenwood
Latrelle Todd Knight, 78, of 109 LaPort Drive, widow of Wilson Knight, died Monday, December 19, 2016 at HospiceCare of the Piedmont. Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Earnest and Gertrude Attaway Todd.
