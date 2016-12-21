Kevin Hawkins - Greenwood

Kevin Amaker Hawkins, 62, resident of 138 Hunters Village Dr., husband Janice Eakin Hawkins, died Monday, December 12, 2016 at his home in Hunter's Creek. Born in La Chapelle-Saint-Mesmin, France, February 13, 1954, he was a son of the late Ernest Baker and Lois Ouzts Hawkins.

