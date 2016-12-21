Joel Wallace - Greenwood
Joel Emory Wallace, 83, resident of 136 Kingston Road, husband of Mary Genelle Hudmon Wallace, passed away December 21, 2016, at Self Regional Medical Center. Born August 14, 1933, in Gray Court, SC, he was a son of the late Carroll and Eddie Lou Weathersbee Wallace.
