Jack Gregory, Jr - Greenwood

John "Jack" Frank Gregory, Jr., 87, of 4126 Highway 72/ 221 East, husband of Betty Bowie Gregory, died Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Mildred Boozer and John Frank Gregory, Sr. He was retired from Monsanto, a volunteer for hospice, and was also a member of Coronaca Baptist Church where he was a Deacon Emeritus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.