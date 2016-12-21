Ginny O'Leary - Greenwood

Virginia "Ginny" Ann Schels O'Leary, 64, of 215 Hunt Street, wife of Roy O'Leary, died Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Hospice House. Born in Hackensack, NJ, she was a daughter of the late William Harry Schels, Sr. and Jeanette Barker Schels.

