George Deale - Greenwood
George Pressley Deale, 77, of 146 Highland Drive, Greenwood, husband of Lena L. Deale died Monday, December 26, 2016 at Self Regional Medical Center. Please feel free to submit your comments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
