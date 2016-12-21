Coroner identifies Upstate man killed in single vehicle crash after striking several trees
The coroner said Frederick Belcher Jr., 26 of Greenwood, died on scene of injuries sustained during the crash at 12:50 a.m. According to the report, Belcher was driving on Bypass 25 SE between Marshall Road and Sweetwater Road when his vehicle left the right side of the roadway, striking numerous trees before stopping.
