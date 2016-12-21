Boil Water Advisory issued for Greenwood areas
The Greenwood CPW advises the residents and businesses east of the intersection of 25 Bypass NE and Reynolds Ave. up to the 1500 block of Highway 72-221 east to include Sprott St and Old Sample St., located in Greenwood County to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking. Due to a line break in the area, low pressures and no water in the service area have been detected.
