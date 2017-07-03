Suspected Car Burglary Was Drug Sale, Greenwich Police Say

As a result, the two involved suspects, Justin Gavin Henry, 20, of Ann Street and Manny Estrella, 19, of Armstrong Court, both in Greenwich, are headed to court. On June 26, police were asked to respond to a possible car burglary in the parking lot of Liberty Way, 136 Mason St. As the officers began investigating, they learned that the two people who looked like they had been in a break-in actually had actually been doing a drug deal, police said.

