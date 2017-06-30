New Greenwich Hospital device hones in on cancer cells
Dr. James Rosoff demonstrates Artemis, a three-dimensional imaging navigation system that combines magnetic resonance imaging and real-time ultrasound to improve the detection, monitoring and treatment of prostate cancer at Greenwich Hospital's Holly Hill Lane facility in Greenwich, Conn., Thursday, June 29, 2017.
