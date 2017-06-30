Greenwich turns out to honor the nation's founding
At left wearing a black cap, Greenwich resident Tom Nelson waves an American Flag along with others who attended the Fourth of July ceremony at Greenwich Town Hall, Greenwich, Conn., Tuesday morning, July 4th, 2017. less At left wearing a black cap, Greenwich resident Tom Nelson waves an American Flag along with others who attended the Fourth of July ceremony at Greenwich Town Hall, Greenwich, Conn., Tuesday morning, July 4th, ... more The Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich Honor Guard lead by Minnetta Arlotti, 11, left, raised the American Flag during the Fourth of July ceremony at Greenwich Town Hall, Greenwich, Conn., Tuesday morning, July 4th, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Mon
|Meggers1505
|77
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|Jun 30
|Forest
|5
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Jun 24
|Niggler
|207
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|Jun 20
|ron russo
|10
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Theresa Stanton
|39
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC