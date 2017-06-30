Greenwich Rector Retires From Westche...

Greenwich Rector Retires From Westchester Church

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Greenwich Daily Voice

Elsberry, who lives in Greenwich, recently retired as rector of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Bedford after serving for 23 years. As rector, Elsberry oversaw a period of change for the church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) 2 hr Ace kings 209
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Mon Meggers1505 77
News Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training Jun 30 Forest 5
News Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09) Jun 20 Jim bob otter 8
News Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09) Jun 20 ron russo 10
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford Jun 15 VictorOrians 1
News Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09) Jun 12 Theresa Stanton 39
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,179 • Total comments across all topics: 282,279,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC