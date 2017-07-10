Greenwich Police: Skeleton found near Binney Park a recent death
Dozens of police officers, assisted by forensics experts and the FBI, conducted a labor-intensive search of Helen Binney Kitchel Natural Park in Old Greenwich, Conn. Monday, May 8, 2017 as part of the ongoing investigation into the discovery of skeletal remains found in the park on April 25. Examiners have said the body belonged to someone who had died within the past year.
