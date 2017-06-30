dianna Wentzell in Monroe
DECEMBER 10: Members of Congress, education leaders and students applaud after U.S. President Barack Obama signed The Every Student Succeeds Act during a ceremony in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building December 10, 2015 in Washington, DC. According to the White House, the new law is supposed to eliminate the "one-size-fits-all mandates" of the unpopular 2001 No Child Left Behind Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Mon
|Meggers1505
|77
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|Jun 30
|Forest
|5
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Jun 24
|Niggler
|207
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|Jun 20
|ron russo
|10
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Theresa Stanton
|39
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC