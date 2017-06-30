CT's Beardsley Zoo reveals new lynx kittens are girls
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo celebrated their new Canada lynx kittens born in April with a "gender announcement" on Thursday, June 29 and now it's official: Zoo Director Gregg Dancho announced today that the two kittens are both girls. A large crowd of guests attended the event, guessing the lynx kittens' gender by donating at the front gate to receive a blue or pink crown, a "Team Boy" or "Team Girl" button or bracelet; or a pair of "Team Boy" or "Team Girl" sunglasses.
