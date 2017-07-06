Covalon Announces First Time Attendance at the 32nd Annual Oley Consumer/Clinician Conference

Covalon Technologies Ltd. , an advanced medical technologies company, today announced that it will be exhibiting for the first time at the 32nd Annual Oley Consumer/Clinician Conference taking place at the Hyatt Regency in Old Greenwich, CT from July 5-8, 2017. In addition to exhibiting, Covalon will sponsor a presentation by Brenda Gray, PharmD, CNSC, BCNSP, PRS CVAA entitled Medical Adhesive-Related Skin Injuries , how consumers can prevent and manage its occurrence on July 7, 2017 at 2:45pm and 4pm in Salon Cos Cob.

