Words from the Wise: Pamela Kuhn
Pamela Kuhn received the Cultural Alliance of Fairfield County's Arts and Culture Empowerment Educator Award this this week for her career and life dedicated to the arts and singing. Kuhn leads the Angel and Silvertones Choirs at the Greenwich Senior Center and gives voice lessons to and mentors professional singers and high school students.
