Woman charged with violating protective order

A local woman with a history of arrests in Greenwich was picked up by authorities on Tuesday and charged with a felony count of violating a protective order. Anne Marie Lombardi , 58, of Penzance Road, Stamford, was cited in connection with an incident on Smith Road on May 22. She has other cases pending, including criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and harassment.

