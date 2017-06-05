Whole Foods Market Partners with The Ridgefield Playhouse to Give Back to the Community on June 20th
Save your grocery shopping for Tuesday, June 20th! Whole Foods Market's Southwestern Connecticut stores in Danbury, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Milford, and Westport will donate 5% of the day's net sales to The Ridgefield Playhouse. So, while you're filling up your cart with healthy foods at these six locations on June 20th, you're also helping to bring live theater and culturally enriching performances to disadvantaged children and adults in our community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StamfordPlus.com.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|Joe Kaliko, what a sleazebag
|May 21
|Krags
|1
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|May 18
|BPT
|7
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|May 14
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|May 12
|Wondering
|2
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|May 10
|BPT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC