Whole Foods Market Partners with The ...

Whole Foods Market Partners with The Ridgefield Playhouse to Give Back to the Community on June 20th

1 hr ago

Save your grocery shopping for Tuesday, June 20th! Whole Foods Market's Southwestern Connecticut stores in Danbury, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Milford, and Westport will donate 5% of the day's net sales to The Ridgefield Playhouse. So, while you're filling up your cart with healthy foods at these six locations on June 20th, you're also helping to bring live theater and culturally enriching performances to disadvantaged children and adults in our community.

