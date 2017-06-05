Whitby students present topics at Greenwich Apple store

Whitby Upper School Math Teacher Joseph Budzelek, Primary Years Programme Coordinator Diana Ljepoja and sixth grader Aveer Pandey participated in a science expo at the Greenwich Apple Store Tuesday. Whitby Upper School Math Teacher Joseph Budzelek, Primary Years Programme Coordinator Diana Ljepoja and sixth grader Aveer Pandey participated in a science expo at the Greenwich Apple Store Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.