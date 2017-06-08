Westchester & Fairfield Cheat Sheet: Equestrian estate asking $21M is ...

However, their lofty listing, a 10,000-square-foot, five-bedroom home set on 13 acres, may fail to get that number when it goes to auction with DeCaro Auctions International on June 17. Built for the former COO of beverage company Glaceau, Carol Dollard, the property comes complete with stables, a wash room, feed stall and tack room, a hayloft, indoor and outdoor training facilities and a riding trail that rings the property. [Fairfield Daily Voice] For years, the blue-collar town just north of the Bronx was fondly known as "Money earnin' Mount Vernon."

