Westchester & Fairfield Cheat Sheet: ...

Westchester & Fairfield Cheat Sheet: Equestrian estate asking $21M is ...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Real Deal

However, their lofty listing, a 10,000-square-foot, five-bedroom home set on 13 acres, may fail to get that number when it goes to auction with DeCaro Auctions International on June 17. Built for the former COO of beverage company Glaceau, Carol Dollard, the property comes complete with stables, a wash room, feed stall and tack room, a hayloft, indoor and outdoor training facilities and a riding trail that rings the property. [Fairfield Daily Voice] For years, the blue-collar town just north of the Bronx was fondly known as "Money earnin' Mount Vernon."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun 5 johnharby 557
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jun 1 Lottery Traitors ... 518
Joe Kaliko, what a sleazebag May 21 Krags 1
News Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09) May 18 BPT 7
News Conservation takes priority in planning for fut... May 14 America Gentleman... 1
News Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training May 12 Wondering 2
News PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop May 10 BPT 3
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,860 • Total comments across all topics: 281,635,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC