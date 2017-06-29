Westchester & Fairfield Cheat Sheet: Developer selected for $110M New ...

Westchester & Fairfield Cheat Sheet: ...

MacQuesten Development, LLC of Pelham has been selected by the New Rochelle City Council as the winning bidder to develop a 27-story, $110 million mixed-use building. The proposed project, which includes 282 residential units and 9,500 square feet of retail space as well as a four-story parking garage and 50,000 square feet of office space, will be constructed on the current site of the city's fire station #1 at 45 Harrison Street.

