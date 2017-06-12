Viking hedge fund to return $8 billion to investors

Viking Global Investors, one of the larger hedge funds, is losing a top money manager and getting smaller in the process. The hedge fund, led by O. Andreas Halvorsen, a protg of the famed hedge fund manager Julian Robertson, notified investors Monday that the firm's chief investment officer, Daniel Sundheim, was leaving and that the firm would begin returning some $8 billion to investors, a Viking officer said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.