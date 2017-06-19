TV Show Puts The Spotlight On Architect's Work On Greenwich Estate
A video tour of one of Greenwich's most stunning and elegant homes shows off the "eclectic but homey" work of Douglas VanderHorn, an award-winning local architect. In the episode , Kelley tours one of one of VanderHorn's projects: Sycamore Ledge, a 9,000-square-foot estate on 4 acres in Greenwich.
