Tony Capasso, General Managing Partner of Gabriele's Italian...

Registration will allow you to post comments on newcanaannewsonline.com and create a newcanaannewsonline.com Subscriber Portal account for you to manage subscriptions and email preferences. Actress Alexis Biedel , known for her role as Rory Gilmore on the TV series "Gilmore Girls," was seen shopping at Sephora on Greenwich Avenue on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.