They Were There: Cannonball Run Racer...

They Were There: Cannonball Run Racers' Outlaw Tales

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Car & Driver

Don't watch the movie. Maybe it's Burt Reynolds's mustache, or maybe it's that people no longer find it funny to laugh at the Japanese for being Japanese, but Cannonball Run just doesn't do justice to the reality of the outlaw New York to Los Angeles races orchestrated by the late, great Brock Yates between 1971 and 1979.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Car & Driver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun 5 johnharby 557
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jun 1 Lottery Traitors ... 518
Joe Kaliko, what a sleazebag May 21 Krags 1
News Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09) May 18 BPT 7
News Conservation takes priority in planning for fut... May 14 America Gentleman... 1
News Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training May 12 Wondering 2
News PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop May 10 BPT 3
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,677 • Total comments across all topics: 281,623,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC