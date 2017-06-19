The SummerFare camp event sponsored b...

The SummerFare camp event sponsored by the Greenwich High School P.T.A. in January brought out 90 summer camp vendors and was designed to connect students with the perfect summer camp experience. The town's Department of Human Services is seeking angels to help send needy children to summer camp by helping fund summer camp scholarships.

