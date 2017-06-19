The Audubon Center in Greenwich is hosting a Firefly Night on Thursday, June 29.

The Audubon Center of Greenwich has many educational programs and special events throughout the year, including a Firefly Night on Thursday, June 29. The Audubon Center of Greenwich has many educational programs and special events throughout the year, including a Firefly Night on Thursday, June 29. "Join us for a short indoor introduction to learn about these enchanting creatures before taking a walk through the meadow to catch a glimpse of their mesmerizing bioluminescence," the center said. "Bring your own jar with hole-punched lid or borrow one of ours."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.