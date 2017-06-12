Temperature records broken; 1 more day of heat
We have one more day of hot temperatures before a cool down on Wednesday and the end of the week. Record temperatures included 94 degrees in Stamford, 93 degrees at Sikorsky Memorial Airport in Stratford , 92 degrees at Westchester airport near Greenwich and 90 at Danbury airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|17 hr
|Theresa Stanton
|39
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom
|76
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|Joe Kaliko, what a sleazebag
|May 21
|Krags
|1
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|May 18
|BPT
|7
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|May 14
|America Gentleman...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC