Special Ed Coordinator Named Assistant Principal At Parkway In Greenwich
Jeffrey Libby, who has been an educator for 33 years, has been named assistant principal at Parkway School in Greenwich, effective July 1, 2017. Libby, who has been with the Greenwich Public Schools for the last 20 years, "has extensive knowledge and experience as a teacher, coach and administrator," the district said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|3 hr
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|5 hr
|ron russo
|10
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Theresa Stanton
|39
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom
|76
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC