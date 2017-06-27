Ruckus at Greenwich rental agency leads to arrest
A 33-year-old Greenwich woman was very upset when she found out a vehicle she planned to rent had been taken by another customer, according to police. The incident at Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Edgewood Road on June 19 led to the arrest this week of Fatayshia Livingston, 33, of Weaver Street.
