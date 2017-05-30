Opening night for the Greenwich Inter...

Opening night for the Greenwich International Film Festival

22 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

RenA©e Zellweger and Christy Turlington Burns are joined at the the 3rd annual Changemaker Honoree Gala by Community Changemaker Jenna Bush Hager joins them on the red carpet at the cocktail reception at Betteridge Jewelers to kick off the 2017 Greenwich International Film Festival on Thursday June 1, 2017 in Greenwich Conn.

