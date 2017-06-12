Norwalk Man Charged With Slashing Co-Worker With Box-Cutter In Greenwich
A Norwalk man was charged with slashing a co-worker in the hand with a box-cutter in Greenwich, according to Greenwich Time. Police told Greenwich Time that 30-year-old Wilder Alfredo Ramos assaulted the other man in a garage on Barnstable Lane last Thursday.
