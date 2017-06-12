Norwalk Man Charged With Slashing Co-...

Norwalk Man Charged With Slashing Co-Worker With Box-Cutter In Greenwich

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Greenwich Daily Voice

A Norwalk man was charged with slashing a co-worker in the hand with a box-cutter in Greenwich, according to Greenwich Time. Police told Greenwich Time that 30-year-old Wilder Alfredo Ramos assaulted the other man in a garage on Barnstable Lane last Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09) 9 hr Theresa Stanton 39
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Jun 10 Tom 76
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun 5 johnharby 557
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jun 1 Lottery Traitors ... 518
Joe Kaliko, what a sleazebag May 21 Krags 1
News Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09) May 18 BPT 7
News Conservation takes priority in planning for fut... May 14 America Gentleman... 1
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,297 • Total comments across all topics: 281,719,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC