Norwalk firm leads among Conn. alternate electric providers
Crius Energy CEO Michael Fallquist in 2011 in Brazil, during a company environmental initiative. In 2017, Crius led all alternative electricity billers in Connecticut where the company has its headquarters in Norwalk, with 15 percent of the customers who do not use standard utility service from Eversource Energy, United Illuminating or municipal providers.
