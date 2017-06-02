New York man sentenced to 16 months in federal prison after Greenwich overdose death
Isaiah Hart, 22, of Brooklyn, N.Y. was sentenced in Hartford on Friday to 16 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing heroin. Hart was also ordered to perform 96 hours of community service during his supervised leave.
