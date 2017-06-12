Heat wave broken; how hot did it get?
Stamford had a peak temperature of 95 degrees, easily setting a new record with a temperature that was 14 degrees above average. Tuesday's record heat tied with May 18 as the hottest day of the year in Bridgeport, Stamford, Greenwich and Danbury.
